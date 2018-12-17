12 Days of MXmas: DT-1

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.



We’re at day 11, and DT-1 has the goods to dial in your stocking…and airbox.

The DT-1 Air Filters ($28.95) are manufactured with the highest quality bonded dual layer foam available. DT-1's world class foam technology delivers maximum airflow while still maintaining engine protection. These filters comes with a super seal base which eliminates the need for grease, and in your choice of standard or pre-oiled. The pre-oiled filters are oiled with the highest quality biodegradable filter oil.

Used by factory teams around the world, the DT1 Aluminum Filter Cage ($129.99) is a high quality replacement for your plastic stocker. The DT-1 cage eliminates the need for a backfire screen when used with their flame-retardant pre-oiled air filters. DT-1 claims their screen-less cage with their pre-oiled filters will give your bike a healthy increase in horsepower.





And finally, DT1 Wash Covers ($44.95) prevent water and dirt from entering airbox when cleaning your bike. It’s molded to fit onto the airbox, and the sealing ring creates a leak-free seal.

To check for your application, visit dt1filters.com.

