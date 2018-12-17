12 Days of MXmas: DT-1

- Home
Make sure your bike breathes easy this holiday season with some goods from DT-1.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
We’re at day 11, and DT-1 has the goods to dial in your stocking…and airbox.
The DT-1 Air Filters ($28.95) are manufactured with the highest quality bonded dual layer foam available. DT-1's world class foam technology delivers maximum airflow while still maintaining engine protection. These filters comes with a super seal base which eliminates the need for grease, and in your choice of standard or pre-oiled. The pre-oiled filters are oiled with the highest quality biodegradable filter oil.
Used by factory teams around the world, the DT1 Aluminum Filter Cage ($129.99) is a high quality replacement for your plastic stocker. The DT-1 cage eliminates the need for a backfire screen when used with their flame-retardant pre-oiled air filters. DT-1 claims their screen-less cage with their pre-oiled filters will give your bike a healthy increase in horsepower.
And finally, DT1 Wash Covers ($44.95) prevent water and dirt from entering airbox when cleaning your bike. It’s molded to fit onto the airbox, and the sealing ring creates a leak-free seal.
To check for your application, visit dt1filters.com.
mxnut23
12/18/2018 8:04 AM
Upgrade!!
Motox627!
12/18/2018 8:02 AM
Nice set up!
kgmkgm
12/18/2018 8:01 AM
brepppp
Keith72
12/18/2018 7:54 AM
Best filters out there.
Matthew_Merrill
12/18/2018 7:54 AM
Sweet!
Team Ideal
12/18/2018 7:51 AM
Ho ho holy air flow
loftyair
12/18/2018 7:47 AM
Im in socal, I'll wear that over my head, keeps the smog out.
Samuel
12/18/2018 7:42 AM
Looks great.
cbaird254
12/18/2018 7:35 AM
Good product!
motodude_47
12/18/2018 7:34 AM
Good products!
Raceday993
12/18/2018 7:29 AM
my bike could use some air filters!
feelit2morrow
12/18/2018 7:24 AM
My go to.
crf250pilot
12/18/2018 7:18 AM
More good stuff!! Thanks Vital/DT1
MX Dad #27
12/18/2018 7:14 AM
The gift of clean air!
mattyhamz2
12/18/2018 7:13 AM
Best filters out there!
mx12boy
12/18/2018 7:11 AM
My 450 needs this.
xman24
12/18/2018 7:05 AM
Haven't tried this product, would love to try!
richter28
12/18/2018 7:04 AM
awesome products
smezmx
12/18/2018 6:57 AM
.
yamaharider471
12/18/2018 6:56 AM
This gift would be a breath of fresh air