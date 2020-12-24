Toggle

12 Days of MXmas: Crossbox 48

Who needs lap time analysis? You do.

GuyB
12/24/2020 4:34 PM

Crossbox CBX20.

Have you seen the Crossbox CBX20 (€319 = $394, including tax)? You can gather lap time data via the helmet-mounted unit, and download to your smartphone for lap analysis including different sections, with accuracy to 0.05 seconds. It will also show you your best theoretical time (Lap X), which is a combination of all your best section times.

Here are a few views of the data analysis options.

The app is subscription-based, and six months are included with the purchase price. For our giveaway, the Crossbox crew will include an extra six months (normally  €39.99 = $48),

Liam Everts rocking a Crossbox. We've also seen it in action on Glenn Coldenhoff and Jordi Tixier.

Crossbox CBX20 (there are 6 months app subscription included) - we can give 6 extra months so you would have 1 year app subscription in total if this would help you for your give-away.

Check out all the details at www.crossboxapp.com.

Photo

Don't forget to leave a comment below for a chance to win one of these for yourself.

48 comments
