12 Days of MXmas: Crossbox

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Who needs lap time analysis? You do.
Have you seen the Crossbox CBX20 (€319 = $394, including tax)? You can gather lap time data via the helmet-mounted unit, and download to your smartphone for lap analysis including different sections, with accuracy to 0.05 seconds. It will also show you your best theoretical time (Lap X), which is a combination of all your best section times.
The app is subscription-based, and six months are included with the purchase price. For our giveaway, the Crossbox crew will include an extra six months (normally €39.99 = $48),
Crossbox CBX20 (there are 6 months app subscription included) - we can give 6 extra months so you would have 1 year app subscription in total if this would help you for your give-away.
Check out all the details at www.crossboxapp.com.
Don't forget to leave a comment below for a chance to win one of these for yourself.
flyingeek423
12/24/2020 7:42 PM
cwel11
12/24/2020 7:39 PM
MX252
12/24/2020 7:33 PM
TreeFiddy
12/24/2020 7:26 PM
Brad460
12/24/2020 7:17 PM
Wildeye511
12/24/2020 7:14 PM
wisconsinracer24
12/24/2020 7:10 PM
superkook
12/24/2020 7:08 PM
fogmoto
12/24/2020 7:04 PM
Matt Fisher
12/24/2020 7:02 PM
T-Fish
12/24/2020 6:49 PM
lagocza
12/24/2020 6:38 PM
Greg #49
12/24/2020 6:37 PM
Electro21
12/24/2020 6:34 PM
dfr136
12/24/2020 6:33 PM
brandyn14
12/24/2020 6:32 PM
tobias.lonfat
12/24/2020 6:26 PM
MotoChris
12/24/2020 6:23 PM
Mike 13
12/24/2020 6:20 PM
Camp332
12/24/2020 6:11 PM