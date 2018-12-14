12 Days of MXmas: Boyesen

It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.

Boyesen has you covered with gift ideas, whether you’re a two-stroke fanatic (with their Rad Valve) or four-stroke aficionado (via their Supercooler). The random drawing winner on this one will get their pick of either of these items.

Boyesen’s RC2 Rad Valve ($179.95) represents the ongoing refinement of two-stroke intake technology. It’s been crafted with the goal of increasing torque and peak horsepower through design innovation: Aerodynamic Surface Optimization, Model-Specific Reed Petal Tensioning, Material Fuel Resistance, and Multi-Stage Reed Timing. Whoa. Together, Boyesen claims these innovations create a new technological benchmark in two-stroke MX and off-road intake performance.

Boyesen SuperCooler Water Pump Cover and Impeller Kits ($189.95) are specifically designed to enhance the performance of your engine's cooling system. These high-flow, hydrodynamic water pump kits have been tested and designed to flow more coolant, and eliminate cavitation. By increasing the flow, the engine will run cooler at a more constant temperature.

