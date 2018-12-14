12 Days of MXmas: Boyesen

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
Boyesen can handle a gift idea solution, no matter whether your recipient prefers two-strokes or four-strokes.
It’s that time again! As we head into the holiday shopping season, some of our favorite brands are here to help out with gift ideas as you hunt for the perfect items for people on your Nice list. As a bonus, we’re also giving away all the goodies you’ll see over the 12 Days to the readers on Vital MX. How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry (and one only) per person for day one, one for day two, etc. Yep, you have to be a member, but it’s fast and free to sign up.
Boyesen has you covered with gift ideas, whether you’re a two-stroke fanatic (with their Rad Valve) or four-stroke aficionado (via their Supercooler). The random drawing winner on this one will get their pick of either of these items.
Boyesen’s RC2 Rad Valve ($179.95) represents the ongoing refinement of two-stroke intake technology. It’s been crafted with the goal of increasing torque and peak horsepower through design innovation: Aerodynamic Surface Optimization, Model-Specific Reed Petal Tensioning, Material Fuel Resistance, and Multi-Stage Reed Timing. Whoa. Together, Boyesen claims these innovations create a new technological benchmark in two-stroke MX and off-road intake performance.
Boyesen SuperCooler Water Pump Cover and Impeller Kits ($189.95) are specifically designed to enhance the performance of your engine's cooling system. These high-flow, hydrodynamic water pump kits have been tested and designed to flow more coolant, and eliminate cavitation. By increasing the flow, the engine will run cooler at a more constant temperature.
Click either of the links above for much more info and applications.
pCp 252
12/14/2018 8:43 PM
My bike will say thank you
JohnMatrix
12/14/2018 8:40 PM
Would look awesome on my crf!
mbuoniconti
12/14/2018 8:34 PM
PIck a Guy with a last name of B. Get it? GuyB!! Come on, thats pretty good.
tobias.lonfat
12/14/2018 8:27 PM
Cool me down
Myke
12/14/2018 8:19 PM
Sweet Stuff!
MOTOXSTATION
12/14/2018 8:15 PM
Performance at its best...Boyesen!
Ronnywood
12/14/2018 8:09 PM
Goodies!
2wheelKam
12/14/2018 8:08 PM
Supercooler is super cool. Boyesen is good stuff!
jreed530
12/14/2018 8:05 PM
Boyesen
wb71
12/14/2018 7:59 PM
I’m pumped
HuskyEd
12/14/2018 7:46 PM
Quality stuff
DA498
12/14/2018 7:45 PM
Oh boy!
mwwalsh133
12/14/2018 7:44 PM
Love Boyesen!! Thank you for the opportunity VitalMX!
Matt Fisher
12/14/2018 7:44 PM
Rad Valve for my YZ250, or water pump for my YZ450. Tough choice.
dpalmer
12/14/2018 7:44 PM
Awesome!
T-Fish
12/14/2018 7:36 PM
The pump cover (and impeller) is a trick looking addition!
mxcat324
12/14/2018 7:35 PM
these products would breathe new life into my YZ250...please let it be me
Derrek924
12/14/2018 7:27 PM
Boyesen water pumps are thee best pump out there.
jmc2
12/14/2018 7:19 PM
Performance
r.sal923
12/14/2018 7:27 PM
I have a use for them
Vince_192
12/14/2018 7:18 PM
Have a cr125 rebuild going on, the reed valve would be just sweet..