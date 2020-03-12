12 Days of MXmas: Bel-Ray

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

Everyone knows that a slippery and well-lubed Christmas is a lot more pleasant. Bel-Ray stepped in with one case (12 bottles/$8.99 ea.) of their Thumper Racing Synthetic Blend Engine Oil. It combines the finest quality synthetic esters and highly-refined mineral base oils specifically engineered for today’s high-revving single cylinder race engines. You get maximum anti-wear protection for your bike's valve trains, rings, cylinders and pistons. It's suitable for air-cooled and liquid-cooled four-stroke engines and wet or dry clutches. Meets API SM and JASO MA2 requirements.

The gang at Bel-Ray also added a case (12 cans/$9.99 ea.) of their Foam Filter Oil Spray. Easy to apply, the ultra-viscous formula creates an oil barrier to trap micron-sized particles looking to damage your powerplant. The waterproof design also prevents clogging when wet.

Both of these items should be available at your local shop, or you can order online from either of the distributors below.

