12 Days of MXMas: Works Connection

The Works Connection crew have plenty of ways for you to dial in your favorite rider with gifts, and they loaded us up with ideas. Ready to drop the clutch and do a little customizing? Let’s go, starting with the Works Connection 1-2-3 EZ Build Elite Perch (body $79.95, thumbwheel $37.95, and lever $37.95). Pick from blue, red, black or green for the perch, and the lever comes in silver or black, so you can build something unique to your style. The perch is constructed from CNC'd 6061 T-6 Billet construction and features a nylon sleeve that allows the perch to rotate under impact. There’s also an adjustable lever reach feature, so you can custom tune it for your size hands. There’s even a heavy-duty lever cover with embossed logo.

Works Connection Tie-Downs ($29.95) are always a good idea, with their 1½-inch wide 6000 lb. test abrasion-resistant nylon webbing and double security stitching, as well as heavy-duty Powertye cam-locks. For added security, there are vinyl-coated secure latch-hooks at the bottom to prevent coming accidentally unhooked. They’re 6.5 feet long and are black with red soft-tye extension. You can’t miss the hand-screened Works Connection logo.

If you need to track the hours you spend on your bike, a Works Connection Tach/Hour Meter ($44.95) is the hot ticket. There are five mode display screens, including a resettable maintenance timer, a tach that displays the RPM when the engine’s running, as well as recording max RPM. To cleanly mount it to your bike, Works Connection also offers a Tach/Hour Meter Mount ($14.95) that’s constructed from 6061 T-6 aluminum and offers simple installation with the included hardware.

Need a stocking stuffer? A Works Connection Lanyard ($4.95) is ideal for keeping track of everything from credentials to keys.

Need info on these, or any of Works Connection’s other goodies (like their Pro Launch Start Device, axle blocks, or custom brake caps)? Visit www.worksconnection.com.

