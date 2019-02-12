12 Days of MXMas: Wiseco

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

First up is a Wiseco Garage Buddy Engine Rebuild Kit (starting at $372.55). These engine rebuild kits come with all the parts you need to rebuild the top and bottom end of your bike's powerplant. What included in the kit? Everything you need.

Crankshaft assembly

OEM quality main bearings

All engine gaskets, seals, and O-rings

Wiseco standard series forged piston kit, including piston, ring(s), pin, and clips

Small end bearing (for two-strokes)

Cam chain (for four-strokes)

Hour meter with mounting bracket and Garage Buddy-specific hour meter decal (so you can track maintenance intervals and ID your bike as a Garage Buddy rebuild)

Assembly lube

Garage Buddy Engine rebuild kits even come with a limited warranty against manufacturer defects: 90 days or 10 hours on the meter, whichever comes first. These kits are available for popular two-stroke and four-stroke models, and all parts come in one box with one part number to make ordering a breeze.

Need more info? Check blog.wiseco.com/garage-buddy-engine-rebuild-kits.

For more info on everything else in the Wiseco lineup, check in at www.wiseco.com.

Don’t forget to leave a comment below to be entered for a chance to win one of these!