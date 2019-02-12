12 Days of MXMas: Wiseco

- Home
12 days of gift ideas that you have a chance to win. Let's kick it off with a big package from Wiseco.
Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
First up is a Wiseco Garage Buddy Engine Rebuild Kit (starting at $372.55). These engine rebuild kits come with all the parts you need to rebuild the top and bottom end of your bike's powerplant. What included in the kit? Everything you need.
Garage Buddy Engine rebuild kits even come with a limited warranty against manufacturer defects: 90 days or 10 hours on the meter, whichever comes first. These kits are available for popular two-stroke and four-stroke models, and all parts come in one box with one part number to make ordering a breeze.
Need more info? Check blog.wiseco.com/garage-buddy-engine-rebuild-kits.
For more info on everything else in the Wiseco lineup, check in at www.wiseco.com.
Don’t forget to leave a comment below to be entered for a chance to win one of these!
Trevor_Bray
12/3/2019 6:38 AM
This would be right on time
pkboxer
12/3/2019 6:37 AM
Come to papa
r.sal923
12/3/2019 6:31 AM
Yes
walkitoff
12/3/2019 6:27 AM
Happy Holidays
danman
12/3/2019 6:01 AM
I've used Wiseco my whole life.....crossing my fingers, I need me a rebuild!
de883zx
12/3/2019 5:43 AM
Sign me up!
andygyz114
12/3/2019 5:38 AM
I've always used Wiseco parts in all my MX bikes.
MOTOCAM25
12/3/2019 5:32 AM
Awesome!
geo309
12/3/2019 5:29 AM
Nice !!!
afk66
12/3/2019 4:09 AM
Merry Christmas everyone good luck!
JWACK
12/3/2019 3:58 AM
Vroom!
wb71
12/3/2019 3:49 AM
Merry Christmas.Here we go!!!
Restricted
12/3/2019 3:38 AM
Vroom vroom
Badd127
12/3/2019 3:26 AM
I need to replace my siezed crank on my rmz. I will probably buy a kit, but I wouldn't complain if I won one.
agn5009
12/3/2019 2:40 AM
Yay!
Murdawg951
12/3/2019 2:06 AM
I would be so grateful to win this! Who wouldn’t be?
navalseabee
12/3/2019 2:05 AM
Yes please
Tyler90
12/3/2019 1:15 AM
Deff have a bike collecting dust. Would be sweet to win this
Dobson110
12/3/2019 1:01 AM
Freshy for Chrissy
Boom66
12/2/2019 11:38 PM
Nice can use this kit 👍