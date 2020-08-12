12 Days of MXMas: Troy Lee Designs

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

Nothing gives the warm 'n fuzzies like gifting a product designed to keep your recipient safe. For example, take the Troy Lee Designs SE4 Composite helmet ($475). It combines an aerospace fiberglass composite shell, along with MIPS, designed to add impact protection against rotational brain injuries. Weighing in at 1425 grams, it also has 20 intake ports to channel cooling air to the rider's head, before exiting through the 12 exhaust ports. You also get quick-release 3D cheek pads, and a washable Dri-Lex liner for a comfortable fit.

Since lots of people are shopping from home this year, you can visit www.troyleedesigns.com to check this one out, or any of the other goodies in the TLD lineup.

Also, don't forget to leave a comment below for a chance to win one of these. (Note, product color and size based off of availability.)



