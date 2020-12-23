12 Days of MXMas: Thor MX

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we've got a cool product from one of our extraordinary elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these makes for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we're also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day's page. That's one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc.

Are you feeling the holiday crunch? Us, too! We've got a few items to get through to beat the 12 Days deadline. Today, it's a batch of head-to-toe goodies from Thor MX.

Let's start with the Thor Reflex Polar Carbon Helmet ($495.00) that combines style and technology. Available with a carbon fiber or fiberglass composite shell, the Reflex offers Koroyd technology combined with a premium dual-density EPS liner and MIPS® Brain Protection System. That makes the Reflex a helmet that's as much a work of art as it is purpose-built for protection.

Top those off with a pair of Thor's Sniper Pro goggles ($79.95) with their outrigger style frame, pre-curved Visiglow injection molded polycarbonate lens for optical clarity and anti-fog, scratch resistance, and UV protection. They also have a 45mm strap, dual-layer 14mm face foam with soft microfleece liner, removable nose guard, and plush bag for storage.

Of course, all of that should go into one of Thor's helmet bags ($39.95) that's constructed from 1200D ballistic polyester, with a microfleece lining and double-stitched reinforced handles.

Next up is Thor's Pulse Tropix Kit, which combines the jersey ($39.95), pant ($114.95), that feature a cool mix of style and durability with their new In-motion fabric, laser-cut ventilation, and anatomical construction.

For your hands, you'll need a set of Thor's Agile Plus gloves ($27.95) with their lightweight chassis and single layer perforated palm that makes them perfect for riders looking for a set of minimalist gloves.

To finish things off, there are Thor's Radial Boots ($249.95) which have been built from the ground up for the modern rider, offering a blend of comfort, coverage, traction, and mobility.

Check with your local Thor MX dealer for purchasing.