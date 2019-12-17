12 Days of MXMas: Thor MX

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

It’s getting towards the Hail Mary shopping season. In other words, you’d better have your gift shopping done soon! Thor has us covered with a batch of goodies, covering nearly head-to-toe. Let's start off with the Prime Pro Racewear, which is what Thor's elite athletes turn to for its premium materials, craftsmanship, mobility, and athletic fit.

The Thor Prime Pro jersey and pant come in a variety of colors, but we’ll focus on the Pro Baddy ($59.95). The Prime Pro jersey has minimal flat-stitched seams minimize irritation during long motos, while the moisture-wicking material keeps you dry, and tail silicone print helps keep jersey tucked in. The hybrid fit features set-in style tailored sleeves, as well as a tapered collar and cuffs, while fully ventilated arms and back panel keep you cool.

On the Thor Prime Pro baddy pant ($169.95) you get an ultra lightweight pre-curved chassis design, an included inner compression short, and an abrasion tolerant Poly/Spandex blend material. For fit adjustment, they’re engineered with small expansion stretch panels on the waist, a ratchet-style waist closure, and adjustable hip side cinches. The knees offer a premium grade full grain leather inner knee, and a knee panel with Aramid fibers to reduce knee-brace wear. To stay cool, there are laser cut ventilation holes, as well as strategically placed vented mesh panels.

The Thor Sniper goggle ($59.95) has an innovative frame with maximum airflow vents, and an injection-molded brow component that maintains frame contour. It’s backed with dual layer 14mm face foam with soft micro fleece liner, and has an adjustable woven strap with silicone grip for secure fit. The scratch resistant optically correct polycarbonate lens is anti-fog and offers UV protection, and it is triple post tear-off system ready. Replacement tear-offs are available. The goggle has been tested and certified according to European Standard EN 1938:2010. It includes a removable roost nose guard cover, a plush goggle bag, and a clear spare lens. Replacement lenses are available

Thor’s Agile glove ($27.95) has a featherweight design for easy mobility, along with an extended and angled slip-on cuff for easy access and a fitted and ventilated stretch material across the back of your hand. Silicone-treated fingertips add grip and control feel, along with a fully perforated palm for airflow. The wrapped inner thumb adds durability, and should help reduce blisters. Pick from six colors.

With all those goodies, you’ll definitely need something to haul them around in, and the Thor Circuit Bag ($149.95) will certainly handle that. With cavernous dimensions of 33”L x 15”W x 16.5”H inside the 1200D Ballistic polyester shell, it has a polyester lining, durable base with reinforced handles. The large main compartment is ventilated on both sides to keep things from getting funky, and there are mesh pockets along both sides of the interior to hold smaller items. The helmet and goggle pocket is lined with a micro fleece, and the boot compartment is PU-backed for durability and ease of cleaning. There’s even a roll-out changing mat.

If you’re looking for more info (or more styles), visit www.thormx.com.

For a chance to win all these goodies, be sure to leave a comment below.