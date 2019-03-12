12 Days of MXMas: Stacyc

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

Looking for a way to get your little one to ride sooner? Stacyc designed their electric-powered bikes as a tool to make it easy to transition from push bikes to the next step, where they can use their newfound balance skills while also mastering throttle and brake control.

There are two sizes (with 12” or 16” wheels...and $649 and $699 respectively), three max speed settings (to add peace of mind for parents), and a typical run time of 30 to 60 minutes. Recharging takes approximately 60 minutes.

The winner of this one will have a choice of 12" or 16" size. #gromsgonnaBstoked.

For more info, check www.stacyc.com.