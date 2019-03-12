12 Days of MXMas: Stacyc

- Home
For day two, we've got a good way for groms to get started, with the small electric-powered Stacyc bikes.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
Looking for a way to get your little one to ride sooner? Stacyc designed their electric-powered bikes as a tool to make it easy to transition from push bikes to the next step, where they can use their newfound balance skills while also mastering throttle and brake control.
There are two sizes (with 12” or 16” wheels...and $649 and $699 respectively), three max speed settings (to add peace of mind for parents), and a typical run time of 30 to 60 minutes. Recharging takes approximately 60 minutes.
The winner of this one will have a choice of 12" or 16" size. #gromsgonnaBstoked.
For more info, check www.stacyc.com.
Alex.434
12/3/2019 9:02 PM
Great gift for any grom!
9bro9
12/3/2019 9:00 PM
Perfect transition from the strider to the Stacyc for the kids without the fear of whiskey throttle like the old days!
wisey
12/3/2019 8:50 PM
My children would be soooo stoked!
Gale19XX
12/3/2019 8:47 PM
Got a 3 and a 4 year old who are ready to join the stacyc army!
erickx450
12/3/2019 8:40 PM
I’ve got the perfect little one for this!
stillwelding
12/3/2019 8:21 PM
My kids will love this.
Moto167
12/3/2019 8:20 PM
Step kid would love this!
tingo
12/3/2019 8:14 PM
My little dude Brooks brapped out loud when I showed him this. Lol. He’s ready for the 16”.
jared.clark.1840
12/3/2019 8:13 PM
My little cousin needs this
-MAVERICK-
12/3/2019 8:03 PM
Little nephew could definitely use one of these.
mwilcox349
12/3/2019 8:00 PM
In
dsmith
12/3/2019 8:00 PM
Nice.
Mxracer394
12/3/2019 7:49 PM
Would be awesome to have for my son to be able to ride on the mountain bike trails with me
CMC123
12/3/2019 7:37 PM
Merry MXMas
T-Fish
12/3/2019 7:28 PM
Another great gift!
XC706
12/3/2019 7:12 PM
great for the kids.
mxracer71
12/3/2019 7:02 PM
kids will love this. great way to get them into the sport and be way ahead of the game when it comes to getting on a real bike
Yz229
12/3/2019 6:51 PM
My little boy would love this!
Yzf916
12/3/2019 6:45 PM
Must have for the kiddos.
JWACK
12/3/2019 6:42 PM
Sweet!