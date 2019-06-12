12 Days of MXMas: SKDA

- Home
Cool new graphics from SKDA as a holiday gift? Yes, please!
Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
Are you looking for a blend of very fresh design, quality materials, and fast turnaround? Try SKDA (pronounced “es-kay-dee-ay”) for your graphics needs. While they’re based in Australia, they offer global three day delivery, so you can get your order quickly.
For day five of this year’s 12 Days, SKDA has offered up one of their Custom Graphics Kit & Seat Cover sets ($280 USD). Coming from SKDA's online range, this one can be made to your fulfill your own desires and specifications, for your bike particular bike model.
For more info, visit the SKDA online store at skda.com.au.
turtlemx
12/6/2019 11:29 PM
Crf 450 would look dope!!!!!
BigToe707
12/6/2019 11:01 PM
YZ250X
boothead379
12/6/2019 11:00 PM
Good stuff
BigToe707
12/6/2019 10:51 PM
KX500
mattyhamz2
12/6/2019 10:51 PM
Sweet!
erickx450
12/6/2019 10:50 PM
Please Vital, I have been wanting these graphics for my kx450 ever since my buddy got them. So dope so rad pleeease gift me this set for x mas! I’ll gladly add the vital logo to my set.
Brent_KS
12/6/2019 10:48 PM
Sweet
T-Fish
12/6/2019 10:00 PM
I see these on my Facebook timeline all of the time. Super clean graphics!!!
GripNRip617
12/6/2019 9:53 PM
Perfect for my new YZ450F I’m picking up on Tuesday!!
Matt Fisher
12/6/2019 9:34 PM
Just beginning to build up a YZ250, these graphics and seat cover would go perfect with that...
RGaede
12/6/2019 9:03 PM
New graphics for the new year!
pastmyprime214
12/6/2019 8:59 PM
Might even buy new plastics for these
snackfedbear
12/6/2019 8:58 PM
Gotta be the sickest brand around
Dajohn103
12/6/2019 8:51 PM
Gots 2 love you some new sick graphics from SKDA
theycallmeebryan
12/6/2019 8:34 PM
These guys are setting new standards in MX graphics for sure.
mikenz7
12/6/2019 8:34 PM
Awesome
r.sal923
12/6/2019 8:33 PM
Great stuff
jpiazza
12/6/2019 8:29 PM
🤘
racerx217
12/6/2019 8:19 PM
yes please
jwoltz
12/6/2019 8:16 PM
Perfect way to roll into 2020.