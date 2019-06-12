Toggle

12 Days of MXMas: SKDA 73

Cool new graphics from SKDA as a holiday gift? Yes, please!

GuyB
12/6/2019 4:57 PM

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

Here are a couple examples of SKDA's clean (and unique) designs.

Are you looking for a blend of very fresh design, quality materials, and fast turnaround? Try SKDA (pronounced “es-kay-dee-ay”) for your graphics needs. While they’re based in Australia, they offer global three day delivery, so you can get your order quickly.

For day five of this year’s 12 Days, SKDA has offered up one of their Custom Graphics Kit & Seat Cover sets ($280 USD). Coming from SKDA's online range, this one can be made to your fulfill your own desires and specifications, for your bike particular bike model.

For more info, visit the SKDA online store at skda.com.au.

