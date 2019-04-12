12 Days of MXMas: Rekluse

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days (this is day three), we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these could make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

The Rekluse TorqDrive Clutch Packs ($249 - $349) have been proven at the highest levels of racing. The thin TorqDrive friction disk technology allows additional disks to fill the original footprint of your stock clutch basket, to decrease slip and unlock the full power of your engine. Perfect for both track and trail, the TorqDrive Clutch Pack will give you everything you’re looking for in your manual clutch in one easy-to-swap high-performance package. Besides, it’ll be way more memorable than any ugly holiday sweater.

For more info, or to order, visit rekluse.com/product/torqdrive-clutch-pack.

If you want a chance to win one of these for yourself, be sure to leave a comment below.