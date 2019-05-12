12 Days of MXMas: ProTaper

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

ProTaper unleashed a whole slew of gift ideas/goodies to win for their day of the 12 Days, so let’s dive right in.

First up is the ProTaper MX Race Spec (RS) Rear Sprocket ($69.99), which is engineered for optimum load distribution, unsprung weight savings, and tooth endurance. They’re CNC-machined to precise tolerances in the USA from heat-treated 7075-T6 billet aluminum alloy. Edges are chamfered to eliminate sharp edges, and an exclusive angled mud groove design allows for self-cleaning to prevent horsepower loss due to dirt buildup.

They not only have a carefully engineered window pattern for an optimum balance between reducing unsprung mass, but they’re also set up with a deep penetrating anodized (or hard ano on the black) finish to protect against corrosion and improves wear resistance.

Of course, if you’re updating your rear sprocket, you’ll also need to do the front, and ProTaper’s MX Race Spec (RS) front sprocket ($25.99) are CNC-machined and internally broached to precise tolerances from case-hardened, core-refined Chromoly steel. Computer engineering ensures precise fitment, optimal weight savings, and perfect balance. They’re also dialed in with lightening holes and self-cleaning mud grooves to prevent dirt buildup and etched tooth numbers.

To finish off the drivetrain, you’ll definitely want a ProTaper Pro Series forged racing chain (the slim O-Ring version goes for $129.99). These are fabricated using a newly-developed manufacturing technique unique in the off-road market to seamlessly integrate innovative cold-forged pin collars into the outer chain plates. This allows the outer chain plates to be slimmed for less weight while maintaining an ultra-high tensile strength. You’ll also dig the factory look of the gold surface coating.

Of course, ProTaper is famous for their aluminum handlebars, and top-of-the-line EVO Handlebar ($89.99) features their famous oversized crossbar-free design, which was invented and patented by ProTaper in 1991. This design allows more flex and impact absorption from the 4mm wall construction, for more comfort and less fatigue...all without sacrificing strength.

On the exterior, they have a shot-peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability, while inside, an epoxy inner coating resists corrosion. Plastic end plugs keep things sealed, and you get knurling on the clutch side for maximum grip adhesion.

With the crossbar-free design, you’ll need a ProTaper 2.0 Race Series Bar Pad ($19.99). Available in nine colors, they feature durable high-density closed-cell foam for impact protection, and revised cover designs for improved fit and finish.

To finish things off, ProTaper has their clamp-on grip system ($27.99) which take advantage of the latest in grip design technology and molding techniques to offer the comfort and control of traditional grips with the added advantage of quick, effortless installation. You get a secure grip, all without the need for glue and safety wire.

Pick from three patterns, and you’ll get an extra-supple, tacky compound that is seamlessly molded to the harder inner core. Combine that with a firmer compound for the flange and endcap areas (to resist crash damage and reduce wear), and you have the best of both worlds.

To do some window shopping for these (or other) gift items, check out . ProTaper products are available at your local Tucker Powersports dealer or any online retailer.

Don’t forget to leave a comment below for a chance to take home all of these goodies!