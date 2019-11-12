12 Days of MXMas: Mika Metals

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

While we ‘spose you could use the Mika Metals Hybrid Sprocket ($99.95) and X-Ring Factory Series Chain ($149.99) as a super-deluxe holiday ornament, they’re really much better-suited for use on your bike.

The unique design of the Mika Metals Hybrid Sprocket matches an aerospace aluminum section to teeth made from hardened steel. That means you get the light weight of aluminum, but with the durability of steel. Match that up with a Mika Metals X-Ring Factory Series Chain that is constructed with exclusive next level bushings that increase chain life by slowing the elongation. The X-Ring design of the seals reduces friction by over 50% compared to standard O-ring chains, and it is one of the lightest and strongest off-road (X-Ring or O-ring) chains on the market. The 520 chain comes in 120-link lengths, and the use of a master link tool press to install the chain is REQUIRED as the master link is designed to not have play in it.

Available for all common MX and off-road bikes, you can purchase them at Mikametals.com.

Want a chance to win each of these? Don't forget to leave a comment below.