12 Days of MXMas: Galfer

It's that time of year. Let's dive into the 12 Days of MXmas. What? You don't know how this works? We can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, we've got a cool product from one of our extraordinary elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these makes for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we're also giving each of these featured items to one of the Vital MX members on the Nice List.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day's page. That's one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc.

Have you ever been rooting around behind the Christmas tree, and realized you had one gift left? Us, too! Fortunately, Galfer is here to put a stop (pun intended) to this holiday madness. The Galfer crew stepped up with a killer gift pack of their high-powered brake goodies, with a total value of $562.06. All the linked items are for a 2020 Yamaha YZ450, but they have applications for all the major brands. Didn't get what you wanted for Christmas? Now's the time to gift yourself.

Galfer suggests that if you're going to make brake mods, you start with the brake lines...and that they're not all created equal. Galfer's Stainless Steel Off-Road Front Single Brake Line ($59) is made with only DuPont virgin grade PTFE inner core, 64 strand braid and their fittings are probably the most expensive, but highest quality you can find on the planet. These are the same fittings used by Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Ducati, among a few other high-end OEM’s. Due to the quality, their lines come with a lifetime warranty. They also include all necessary mounting components, extra washers, line end labeling, and bike specific installations, some with DVD’s. Available line color options include clear, black, blue, green, gold, red, platinum, orange, yellow, white and smoke. Pre-positioned Banjo fittings available in black, silver, gold, red and blue. All off-road series lines come with a heavy-duty stiffener sleeve over the hose, similar to OEM. These are race team tested and proven! Don't settle for stock rubber lines that can break down and expand, causing a spongy brake feel or worse. Steel lines eliminate expansion for more consistent feel and performance.

If you need even more power, a Galfer Solid Mount 280mm Oversized Tsunami Wave Rotor ($157) will boost your brake performance. The oversized Tsunami Wave design has special grooves to provide an active cooling system by allowing air to pass over every point of brake pad surface. These are also sold as a kit with a caliper relocation bracket. Every high-quality, Galfer-patented Wave rotor is made from a proprietary mix of virgin high carbon 420 stainless steel, laser cut (never stamped), and double disc-parallel ground to assure perfect parallel flatness in Galfer's factory in Spain. They're also heat-treated to each specific application.

For relocating your front caliper for the oversized rotor, there's a Galfer 280mm Relocation Bracket ($98) which is precisely constructed from 6061-T6 aluminum.

Then there's a set of Galfer HH Sintered Front Brake Pads ($34.03) that offer excellent feel and modulation, and these are their most popular high-performance compound, with great heat recovery and they're easy on the rotor. For the moto crowd, this compound is excellent in varying conditions, handling high heat and race use.

They've also got the matching goods for the rear, with a Galfer Standard Solid Mount Wave Rear Rotor ($133), that give you better pedal feel, modulation, and torque. Combine those with a set of Galfer HH Sintered Rear Brake Pads ($34.03), and a Galfer Stainless Steel Rear Brake Line ($47), and you have a rear setup that's as dialed as the front. Check the features above for info on available colors and banjo fittings.

Okay, that's a total MSRP of $562.06, and a complete brake makeover. Gift yourself.

Also, for a chance to win this setup for your own bike, be sure to leave a comment below.