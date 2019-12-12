12 Days of MXMas: FMF

- Home
Shopping for a two-stroke or four-stroke rider? Or both? FMF has gift options.
Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
By this point in the holiday season, shopping exhaustion might be kicking in. FMF has a simple cure, no matter whether you’re a two-stroke or four-stroke aficionado.
FMF’s PowerCore 4 Slip-On Exhaust (from $339.99) is a simple way to improve torque, increase horsepower and add rugged durability all at a price that won't break the bank. Features include durable stainless steel and aluminum construction, space age packing material, a Hi-Flo core, and a removable spark arrestor.
If you opt to go the two-stroke route and get the Factory Fatty Pipe (from $239.99), you’ll get a pipe that’s reminiscent of the “works” or cone pipes used by Factory Teams back in the day. You’ll get a boost in power, that’s also broader and smoother throughout the entire power band. While lighter 20 gauge material is used in the body, 19 gauge is used for the header portion for extra strength. It includes o-rings for most models.
Need more info? Visit www.fmfracing.com.
The winner for this day of the 12 Days can pick either pipe. Boom. Don’t forget to leave a comment below for your chance to win.
