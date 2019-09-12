12 Days of MXMas: Alpinestars

- Home
Hmm...we could envision getting a set of Alpinestars Tech 7 boots as a gift. We're also giving a set away. (Thanks, Alpinestars!)
Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.
For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.
How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.
A set of Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots ($349.95) would make for a very sweet gift this holiday season. This CE-certified boot promotes core stability and flex thanks to a biomechanical pivot while also offering excellent ankle protection. The boot chassis has been designed to give you a streamlined design for a lighter, more anatomically profiled fit, with the feel and optimized interaction with your pegs, brake, and shifter that you’re looking for. The innovative buckle system allows easy, precise closure. Take your pick from a wide variety of color combos to show your individuality.
You can pick up a set at your local Alpinestars Dealership, or check in at www.alpinestars.com.
Don't forget to leave a comment below to be entered to win a set of these boots!
Mx4life320
12/10/2019 4:56 AM
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
Pgd09yz450
12/10/2019 4:32 AM
👌
Restricted
12/10/2019 4:30 AM
Stompin!
GouldRacing25
12/10/2019 4:06 AM
Size 13 please
Generic Username
12/10/2019 3:41 AM
Good looking boots
geo309
12/10/2019 3:36 AM
Alpinestars are the best!
JWACK
12/10/2019 2:59 AM
Awesome.!
chief_jubs
12/10/2019 2:50 AM
Love my alpinestars!
jreed530
12/10/2019 2:36 AM
Tech 7s are nice
cwel11
12/10/2019 2:20 AM
Free I’ll take em. Paying with my own hard earned money its gaerne hands down. Alpinestars soles are junk
brimx153
12/10/2019 2:08 AM
Nice
Jesseb663
12/10/2019 1:45 AM
I’m ready to get those dirty
Maris325
12/10/2019 1:39 AM
It's time to change my boots
craigathan404
12/10/2019 1:27 AM
Ugh, I’ve wanted a pair for so long lol
711stretch
12/10/2019 1:17 AM
dreamy....
Bromanyak256
12/10/2019 1:12 AM
Trade sg12’s for some astars
boothead379
12/10/2019 1:00 AM
Great boots...great gift. !! C’mom Santa , hook me up !
MagMx08
12/10/2019 12:23 AM
Would love a pair of Alpinestar boots!
mattyhamz2
12/10/2019 12:09 AM
Yes, please!
Boom66
12/9/2019 11:40 PM
Nice boots 😎