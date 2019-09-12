12 Days of MXMas: Alpinestars

Who’s ready for another round of the Vital MX 12 Days of MXMas? For those of you unfamiliar with how it works, here’s the primer.

For each of the 12 Days, we’ve got a cool product from one of our awesome elves...er, Vital MX sponsors. Each of these make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But as a bonus, we’re also giving each of these away to our Vital MX members.

How do you enter? Simply leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but it’s fast and free to sign up. Are you ready? Let’s do this.

A set of Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots ($349.95) would make for a very sweet gift this holiday season. This CE-certified boot promotes core stability and flex thanks to a biomechanical pivot while also offering excellent ankle protection. The boot chassis has been designed to give you a streamlined design for a lighter, more anatomically profiled fit, with the feel and optimized interaction with your pegs, brake, and shifter that you’re looking for. The innovative buckle system allows easy, precise closure. Take your pick from a wide variety of color combos to show your individuality.

You can pick up a set at your local Alpinestars Dealership, or check in at www.alpinestars.com.

