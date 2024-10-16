Boyesen Boyesen

1998 Kawasaki KX250-K5 5

Bike of the Day 10/16/24
Model Year
1998
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Seat
Other
EVO-MX
Footpegs
IMS
Shifter
Other
Pro Taper
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Wiseco
Ignition
Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Engine Mods
Tom Morgan
Tires
Bridgestone
Rims
Excel
Hubs
TCR
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
RK
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
This is a 1998 Kawasaki KX250 build that I just finished. It was inspired by the 1995 Pro Circuit/Splitfire bikes. My plan is to race it at AHRMA and Midwest VMX races.

