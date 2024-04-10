Boyesen Boyesen

1986 Maico GM Star 250

Bike of the Day 10/4/24
Model Year
1986
Brand
Maico
Model
Other
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Brake Lever
Magura
Seat
Other
Exhaust
Other
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Tires
Bridgestone
Chain
RK
Brake Pads
EBC
Oils Lubes
Motul
This is my 1986 Maico that GM Star 250 that I just got done restoring, it sat in a damp barn in Ireland for 12 years before I bought it and it took a few years to get it to where it is now.

1986 was a noteable year for Maico as it was the first year that the bikes were blue, in Europe only and it was the year that Maico sold out to Lorenz Merkle so the '86 bikes were the last bikes that were actually built by proper Maico.

andygyz122-2
11 minutes ago

Great job on the restore. Beautiful old bike. I love an old 2 stroke, especially if it is restored and looks as badass as this one does. Thanks for sharing. 

