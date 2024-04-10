This is my 1986 Maico that GM Star 250 that I just got done restoring, it sat in a damp barn in Ireland for 12 years before I bought it and it took a few years to get it to where it is now.

1986 was a noteable year for Maico as it was the first year that the bikes were blue, in Europe only and it was the year that Maico sold out to Lorenz Merkle so the '86 bikes were the last bikes that were actually built by proper Maico.