1996 Honda CR500R

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1996
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|EBC
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|I raced this bike at the World Vet Championships for Team Ireland, Throttle Jockey did the graphics for me and came up with the idea of giving it a little JMB flair by adding the "Cadre Rouge" logos.