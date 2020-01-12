+ Add Your Bike
1996 Honda CR500R

1996 Honda CR500R
Model Year 1996
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info I raced this bike at the World Vet Championships for Team Ireland, Throttle Jockey did the graphics for me and came up with the idea of giving it a little JMB flair by adding the "Cadre Rouge" logos.
