Boyesen

2003 Honda CR250R

1 of 3750

Bike of the Day! 6-28-22
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat SDG
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs TCR
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info I've had this bike since the middle of 2003, it was to be Travis Preston's race bike for the East Coast 250 SX races in '03, he practiced on it a couple of days and then Nate Ramsey got hurt and he ended up racing Ramsey's factory 450 instead. It hadn't been used much over the last 5 years or so and sat at the back of my garage but after seeing Ken Roczen's straight Rhythm bike it inspired me to pull it out and go through the whole thing so that's what I did.
