I've had this bike since the middle of 2003, it was to be Travis Preston's race bike for the East Coast 250 SX races in '03, he practiced on it a couple of days and then Nate Ramsey got hurt and he ended up racing Ramsey's factory 450 instead. It hadn't been used much over the last 5 years or so and sat at the back of my garage but after seeing Ken Roczen's straight Rhythm bike it inspired me to pull it out and go through the whole thing so that's what I did.