Honda Cr 250r 2002
Bike of the Day 2/8/23
General Info
Additional Info
2002
2002
Honda
Honda
CR
CR
250
250
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
Other
Esticky
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
7/8 taper
Grips
Scott
Clutch Lever
Other
Stock
Seat
Other
Factory Effex
rs1 red
Footpegs
Other
Stock
Shifter
Other
Tusk
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Honda CR250R '02 Platinum Pipe
R304 shorty
Clutch
Other
Stock
Piston
Wiseco
Ignition
Other
stock
Air Filter
Twin Air
Belray oil
Triple Clamps
Other
stock
Fork
Showa
Stock
Rebuilt stadium suspension
Rear Shock
Showa
Stock
Rebuilt stadium suspension
Tires
Other
Cst
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Other
Stock
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Stock
Oils Lubes
Yamalube
Additional Info
