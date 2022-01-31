+ Add Your Bike
2014 YZ125 w/ Racetech Revolution Restyle Kit 1

2014 YZ125 w/ Racetech Revolution Restyle Kit
Model Year 2014
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other Restyle Kit Restyle Kit
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Other
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
