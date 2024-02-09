Boyesen Boyesen

KTM 250SX Restoration

(2 people)
Model Year
2006
Brand
KTM
Model
SX
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Seat
Guts
Full restoration of a bike I've had since it was new in 2006.  It has morphed into my go to woods bike.  Graphics (MOB Graphics) theme in honor of my son who is a USAF Aviator.

Special thanks to TalonHooks.com and the guys at Guts Racing.

