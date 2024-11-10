1993 Honda CR250 Team HRC McGrath Tribute Bike
Father/Son project build to ride in Texas Vintage Racing Club (TVRC) events in north Texas. The bike has a new piston, crank, clutch, rad valve, and PWK38 AS carb, PC pipe & silencer. The frame had minor repairs and was powder coated; the steering, swingarm and wheel bearings were replaced. The brakes have new rotors with oversized up front, new pads and rebuilt hydraulics. New drive train. New throttle cable and Magura hydraulic clutch setup. New bars, mounts, plastics, graphics, and new bolts pretty much everywhere. Shoutout to Craig Decker at Enzo for doing the suspension and vapor blasting. The only thing we didn’t do are new wheels/hubs, tank, and coating the cases. Maybe next engine teardown.
