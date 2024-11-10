Boyesen Boyesen

1993 Honda CR250 Team HRC McGrath Tribute Bike

Graphics
Throttle Jockey
1993 Team HRC
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
1 1/8" Twinwall
Grips
Renthal
50/50 Diamond/Waffle Grips
Clutch Lever
Magura
Hydraulic
Footpegs
IMS
Shifter
Hammerhead
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Platinum
Clutch
Barnett
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Fork
Kayaba
1996
Rear Shock
Kayaba
1996
Suspension Mods
Enzo
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Father/Son project build to ride in Texas Vintage Racing Club (TVRC) events in north Texas.  The bike has a new piston, crank, clutch, rad valve, and PWK38 AS carb, PC pipe & silencer.  The frame had minor repairs and was powder coated;  the steering, swingarm and wheel bearings were replaced.  The brakes have new rotors with oversized up front, new pads and rebuilt hydraulics.  New drive train.  New throttle cable and Magura hydraulic clutch setup.  New bars, mounts, plastics, graphics, and new bolts pretty much everywhere.  Shoutout to Craig Decker at Enzo for doing the suspension and vapor blasting.  The only thing we didn’t do are new wheels/hubs, tank, and coating the cases.  Maybe next engine teardown. 

