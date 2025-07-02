Parts
Graphics:
Throttle Jockey 2025 HRC
Plastic
TX Race
2023 Restyle kit w/ 2025 Plastic
Grips
Dual Compound Half Waffle MX
Clutch Lever
Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever
Red w/ blue adjustment
Seat
Throttle Jockey
2024 seat cover
Footpegs
New OEM rear brake pedal
Exhaust
Honda CR250R '03-04 Works Pipe
Carbon Fiber Ti shorty
Clutch
Hinson Clutch Cover
Air Filter
Power Flow Pre-Oiled Air Filter
Replaced with OEM air boot
Air Intake
Rad Valve
Carbon Fiber Reeds
Engine Mods
Phathead Racing
Billetron Pro 38 with Xcelerator rod
Triple Clamps
SCAR
Red Installed by Merge Racing
Fork
Fully rebuilt by Merge Racing
Suspension Mods
Race Tech Springs
Hubs
# plate decal on hubs
Sprockets
Black rear for now
Brakes
Coremoto Brake Lines
Brake Rotors
Light Speed rear disk guard
Oils Lubes
VP Race Fuel
MRX02
I wanted to update the CR before TX Race or Polisport comes out with a 2025 restyle kit. Cheers!
