2003 Honda CR250 - HRC 2025 Style 10

2 of 4681
(24 people)
TxT0RKiT
2/7/2025 5:09am
General Info
Model Year
2003
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
2025 HRC
Plastic
Cycra
TX Race
2023 Restyle kit w/ 2025 Plastic
Grips
Renthal
Dual Compound Half Waffle MX
Clutch Lever
ASV
Red w/ blue adjustment
Brake Lever
ASV
Red w/ blue adjustment
Seat
Other
Throttle Jockey
2024 seat cover
Footpegs
IMS
New OEM rear brake pedal
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Honda CR250R '03-04 Works Pipe
Carbon Fiber Ti shorty
Clutch
Hinson
Hinson Clutch Cover
Piston
Other
OEM Honda
Air Filter
Twin Air
Power Flow Pre-Oiled Air Filter
Replaced with OEM air boot
Air Intake
Boysesen
Rad Valve
Carbon Fiber Reeds
Engine Mods
Other
Phathead Racing
Billetron Pro 38 with Xcelerator rod
Triple Clamps
Other
SCAR
Red Installed by Merge Racing
Fork
Showa
Fully rebuilt by Merge Racing
Rear Shock
Showa
Red Spring
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Race Tech Springs
Tires
Dunlop
Rear MX33
Rims
Excel
Black
Hubs
Talon
# plate decal on hubs
Sprockets
Renthal
Black rear for now
Chain
DID
O-ring
Brakes
Other
Coremoto Brake Lines
Brake Pads
EBC
Composite
Brake Rotors
Moto Stuff
Light Speed rear disk guard
Oils Lubes
Hondaline
VP Race Fuel
MRX02
I wanted to update the CR before TX Race or Polisport comes out with a 2025 restyle kit.  Cheers!  

