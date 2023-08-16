Parts
Graphics:
Other Scrub Designz
Plastic:
Polisport Restyle kit
Footpegs
Stock
Sharpened & powder coated
Footpegs:
Other Stock.
Misc: Sharpened & powder coated
Clutch:
Tusk.
Misc: Boyesen Cover
Engine Mods:
Other Phat Head
Triple Clamps:
Tag Metals
Fork
Spring , oil , seals
Fork:
Other.
Misc: Spring , oil , seals
Rear Shock:
Other.
Misc: Oil & seals
Tires:
Bridgestone Battlecross
Hubs
Kawasaki
Powder coated
Hubs:
Other Kawasaki.
Misc: Powder coated
Sprockets:
Other Primary Drive
Chain:
Other Primary Drive Gold
Brakes
Stock
Cerecoated Black
Brakes:
Other Stock.
Misc: Cerecoated Black
Full Restoration, every bolt and nut has been replaced as well as any part that wasn’t in amazing shape. Vapor blasted engine , new bearings seals radiators hoses Ect.
Additional Info:
Full Restoration, every bolt and nut has been replaced as well as any part that wasn’t in amazing shape. Vapor blasted engine , new bearings seals radiators hoses Ect.
View replies to: 2005 Kawasaki kx 250
Comments