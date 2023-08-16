Boyesen Boyesen

2005 Kawasaki kx 250 1

tubbytroy
8/16/2023 6:49am
Bike of the Day 8/16/23
Model Year
2005
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Scrub Designz
Plastic
Polisport
Restyle kit
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Tusk
Seat
Other
Traction mx
Footpegs
Other
Stock
Sharpened & powder coated
Shifter
Other
Tusk
Exhaust
FMF
Clutch
Tusk
Boyesen Cover
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Uni
Air Intake
Boysesen
Engine Mods
Other
Phat Head
Triple Clamps
Tag Metals
Fork
Other
Spring , oil , seals
Rear Shock
Other
Oil & seals
Tires
Bridgestone
Battlecross
Rims
Other
Tusk Impact
Hubs
Other
Kawasaki
Powder coated
Sprockets
Other
Primary Drive
Chain
Other
Primary Drive Gold
Brakes
Other
Stock
Cerecoated Black
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Other
Tusk
Oils Lubes
Kawasaki
Full Restoration, every bolt and nut has been replaced as well as any part that wasn’t in amazing shape. Vapor blasted engine , new bearings seals radiators hoses Ect.

c50 360 F 369784250 QAiogbBqyd652x87BzAGdz9fp8XM3Q3J 1608607153
AgentOrange
3 hours ago

Love the small details like front sprocket bottle cap, rear shock beer can, and woods theme graphics!

