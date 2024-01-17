Boyesen Boyesen

Trey’s 03 CR250

treynewman
12/20/2024 5:47am
IMG 0372
64643647261 5C65A896-39CF-4FF0-A948-80A5D29450D2
IMG 0370
IMG 0369
IMG 0371
IMG 0367
IMG 0368.jpeg?VersionId=yNX
IMG 0372 0
IMG 0373.jpeg?VersionId=.swv00xJAMYOFrgTHjUlcXBMoAljMlV
Model Year
2003
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Shifter
Hammerhead
Exhaust
FMF
Rims
Other
Tusk Impact
Sprockets
Renthal
treynewman
12/20/2024 5:47am
