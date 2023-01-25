1991 Yamaha WR 250 1
General Info
Additional Info
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
YZ Decals
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Cerakoted
Grips
Other
Stock Honda CR grips
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Seat
Other
Tecnosel manuf.
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Stock Cerakoted upper/lugs
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Stock Cerakoted
Tires
Bridgestone
Battlecross X20 Front and Rear
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Stock
Sprockets
Other
Stock Restored
Additional Info
Full restore. Every nut, bolt, spokes, nipples etc… was hand refinished. Cerakoted engine, suspension, triple trees, swingarm etc….
Additional Info:
