1991 Yamaha WR 250

TooOld4WFO
3/1/2023 6:07am
Bike of the Day 3/1/23
Bike of the Day 3/1/23
Bike of the Day
Model Year
1991
Model Year:
1991
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Graphics
Other
YZ Decals
Graphics: Other YZ Decals
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Cerakoted
Handlebar: Renthal. Misc: Cerakoted
Grips
Other
Stock Honda CR grips
Grips: Other. Misc: Stock Honda CR grips
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Seat
Other
Tecnosel manuf.
Seat: Other. Misc: Tecnosel manuf.
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Stock Cerakoted upper/lugs
Fork: Kayaba. Misc: Stock Cerakoted upper/lugs
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Stock Cerakoted
Rear Shock: Kayaba. Misc: Stock Cerakoted
Tires
Bridgestone
Battlecross X20 Front and Rear
Tires: Bridgestone Battlecross X20 Front and Rear
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Stock
Hubs: Other. Misc: Stock
Sprockets
Other
Stock Restored
Sprockets: Other. Misc: Stock Restored
Full restore. Every nut, bolt, spokes, nipples etc… was hand refinished. Cerakoted engine, suspension, triple trees, swingarm etc….
Additional Info:
Full restore. Every nut, bolt, spokes, nipples etc… was hand refinished. Cerakoted engine, suspension, triple trees, swingarm etc….
