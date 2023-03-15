Yz85 Lw Full titanium Pipe Titanium Bolt & Brembo factory caliper & Custom Build 1
Bike of the Day 3/15/23
2022
Model Year:
2022
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
YZ
Model:
YZ
85
Engine Size:
85
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Graphics: Other
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar: Other
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat: Guts
Propegs Titanium
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Propegs Titanium
Shifter: Hammerhead
1744 Race Creation
Exhaust: Other. Misc: 1744 Race Creation
Clutch: Rekluse
Piston: Wiseco
Ignition: GET
Engine Mods: Other
Triple Clamps: Xtrig
Krooztune Suspension
Fork: Other. Misc: Krooztune Suspension
Krooztune Suspension
Rear Shock: Other. Misc: Krooztune Suspension
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires: Dunlop
Smpro Platinium
Rims: Other. Misc: Smpro Platinium
Smpro Platinium
Hubs: Other. Misc: Smpro Platinium
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain: DID
Brakes: Brembo
Brake Pads: Other
Nihilo Concept
Brake Rotors: Other. Misc: Nihilo Concept
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Thailand Build Bike By MRP_PERFORMANCE Full Brand new Part And Bike Race Mode Titanium Pipe
Additional Info:
Thailand Build Bike By MRP_PERFORMANCE Full Brand new Part And Bike Race Mode Titanium Pipe
