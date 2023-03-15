Boyesen Boyesen

Yz85 Lw Full titanium Pipe Titanium Bolt & Brembo factory caliper & Custom Build 1

1 of 4076
(2 people)
Therocket
3/15/2023 7:13am
Bike of the Day 3/15/23
Bike of the Day
General Info
Model Year
2022
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Engine Size
85
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Other
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Guts
Footpegs
Other
Propegs Titanium
Shifter
Hammerhead
Exhaust
Other
1744 Race Creation
Clutch
Rekluse
Piston
Wiseco
Ignition
GET
Engine Mods
Other
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Fork
Other
Krooztune Suspension
Rear Shock
Other
Krooztune Suspension
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
Other
Smpro Platinium
Hubs
Other
Smpro Platinium
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
Brakes
Brembo
Brake Pads
Other
Brake Rotors
Other
Nihilo Concept
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Additional Info
Thailand Build Bike By MRP_PERFORMANCE Full Brand new Part And Bike Race Mode Titanium Pipe
Therocket
3/15/2023 7:13am
