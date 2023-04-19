Boyesen Boyesen

2018 KTM 250SX RM ATV/MC Factory Replica

1 of 4302
(6 people)
TGaskell_417
10/30/2023 7:03am
Bike of the Day 10/30/23
Bike of the Day 10/30/23
IMG 20221020 160140900 HDR 0
IMG 20221020 155802759 0.jpg?VersionId=DueRcOhDTfOyELjj.Xl
IMG 20221020 160228086 0.jpg?VersionId=89XK..swUELfo6j
IMG 20221022 174607846 0.jpg?VersionId=ZCGwEov ptTginEYai7zU
IMG 20221020 160258656 0
IMG 20221020 160243535 0.jpg?VersionId=Srmo
IMG 20221020 160824064.jpg?VersionId=x2R
IMG 20221020 160233699 0.jpg?VersionId=faRj9TjbxgRzIDeY9CqaeFa6F.C.ux
IMG 20221020 160938462.jpg?VersionId=
IMG 20221022 174701940.jpg?VersionId=bCY3lrBd
IMG 20221020 160345030 0
IMG 20221020 160838232 0
Bike of the Day 10/30/23
Bike of the Day 10/30/23
Bike of the Day 10/30/23 IMG 20221020 160140900 HDR 0 IMG 20221020 155802759 0.jpg?VersionId=npm.GHS I2mY2r23PNJA3. IMG 20221020 160228086 0 IMG 20221022 174607846 0 IMG 20221020 160258656 0 IMG 20221020 160243535 0.jpg?VersionId=qhCEBBl5e IMG 20221020 160824064 IMG 20221020 160233699 0 IMG 20221020 160938462 IMG 20221022 174701940.jpg?VersionId=9 pkrhAc4QGrqkgHEWdxA OIGXZvJSt IMG 20221020 160345030 0.jpg?VersionId=EWSoF.8W2v8.3MNKJFRtYY IMG 20221020 160838232 0
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2018
Model Year:
2018
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
D'Cor Visuals
RM ATV MC Factory Replica
Graphics: Other D'Cor Visuals. Misc: RM ATV MC Factory Replica
Plastic
Acerbis
Factory Orange
Plastic: Acerbis. Misc: Factory Orange
Handlebar
Other
ODI
Handlebar: Other ODI
Grips
ODI
Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
Grips: ODI Odi V2 Half Waffle Lock On Mx Grips
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Seat: Other MotoSeat
Exhaust
FMF
Factory Fatty Pipe / Titanium 2.1 Silencer
Exhaust: FMF Factory Fatty Pipe / Titanium 2.1 Silencer
Air Filter
Uni
Air Filter: Uni
Fork
WP
Fork: WP
Rear Shock
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Additional Info

My version of what a RM ATV MC Factory Replica would look like if they were 2 strokes! ... Also includes Acerbis Carbon disc guard with Acerbis Fork Lug Protectors, Acerbis Carbon Skid Plate, Polisport Clutch Cover Protector and Polisport Frame Protectors.  

Additional Info:

My version of what a RM ATV MC Factory Replica would look like if they were 2 strokes! ... Also includes Acerbis Carbon disc guard with Acerbis Fork Lug Protectors, Acerbis Carbon Skid Plate, Polisport Clutch Cover Protector and Polisport Frame Protectors.  
TGaskell_417
10/30/2023 7:03am
1 of 4302
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »