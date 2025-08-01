Boyesen Boyesen

1983 Honda CR480R - Full Restoration (Must See Before Pics!) 3

TGaskell_417
1/8/2025 6:11am
Bike of the Day 1/8/25
Bike of the Day 1/8/25
After Pictures...
After Pictures...
cr2
20240421 115908
cr1
Before pictures...
Before pictures...
Model Year
1983
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Plastic
Other
VMX Unlimited
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Clutch Lever
Sunline
Brake Lever
Sunline
Seat
Other
OEM / Throttle Jockey
Shifter
Other
Emigo
Exhaust
Other
JSV
Ignition
Other
MSV Racing
Air Filter
Uni
Air Intake
Other
Boyesen Reeds
Fork
Showa
KB5 Tuned
Racetech Emmulators
Rear Shock
Showa
KB5 Tuned
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Revaled with Emmulators
Tires
Michelin
StarCross 6 Medium Hard
Rims
Excel
Sprockets
JT
Chain
RK
Full restoration of a 1983 Honda CR480R done by DVH Restorations (www,dynamicvaporhoning.com) After picture was at the Round 15 of the AMA Supercross in Philadelphia with the Legends and Heros Tour display.

TGaskell_417
1/8/2025 6:11am
Broke80
5 months ago

Holy crap!!! You started with a VISION for THAT bike!!! My 465 was running and in fair condition and my end results were not as spectacular as yours! Every single thing on that bike looks absolutely perfect!!! Such a good job and such a good bike!!! Well done 👍 

