+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

2 Stroke Eye candy

1 of 2742

Vital MX member teamchrist 15283 teamchrist https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15283/avatar/c50_IMG_4395_1501987992.jpg?1501987519 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/teamchrist,15283/all 05/17/09 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/teamchrist,15283/setup 13 65 1
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2007
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Elusive Graphics Elusive Graphics
Plastic Acerbis Rmz450 front fender and number plate Rmz450 front fender and number plate
Handlebar Mika Metals Raw Raw
Grips Other Full Diamond Full Diamond
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Works Connection
Shifter Other Stock Stock
Exhaust FMF Fatty with shorty Fatty with shorty
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake FMF
Engine Mods Other Full Chris Grissom Racing motor Full Chris Grissom Racing motor
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa BUT Mod BUT Mod
Rear Shock Showa JGR Mod JGR Mod
Tires Bridgestone
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Other Mika Metals Mika Metals
Chain EK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking Oversize Oversize
Oils/Lubes Motorex Top speed 10 40 in tranny motorex 2 Stroke in engine Top speed 10 40 in tranny motorex 2 Stroke in engine
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest