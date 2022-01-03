+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2001 rm 125

1 of 3619

Vital MX member swoop815 87695 swoop815 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/swoop815,87695/all 02/24/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/swoop815,87695/setup
2001 rm 125
2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125 2001 rm 125
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Mika Metals
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Other Traction mx Traction mx
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Fork Showa Precisionworx Precisionworx
Rear Shock Showa Precisionworx Precisionworx
Tires Other
Hubs Other Kke Kke
Sprockets Other Mika Mika
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest