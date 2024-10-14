Boyesen Boyesen

2002 CR250R Build 6

128 of 4597
(7 people)
SteeleNutz101
10/14/2024 6:25am
Bike of the Day 10/14/24
Bike of the Day 10/14/24
cb3a9787
cb3a9814.JPG?VersionId=rCEqzYqZWMWbM.f
cb3a9808.jpg?VersionId=q46FjNeHCyZe8 A6
cb3a9836.JPG?VersionId=6ko.l
cb3a9839.JPG?VersionId=
cb3a9842
cb3a9801
cb3a9818.JPG?VersionId=w8yUNOaq9Cl.
Bike of the Day 10/14/24
Bike of the Day 10/14/24
Bike of the Day 10/14/24 cb3a9787 cb3a9814.JPG?VersionId=qqf3.Sy3jBkt cb3a9808 cb3a9836 cb3a9839.JPG?VersionId=Dk4UVCKt.wUqY cb3a9842 cb3a9801 cb3a9818.JPG?VersionId=Wt0afT1TO.vAtD0rv
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2002
Model Year:
2002
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 997
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall 997
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
ARC
Clutch Lever: ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Other
Thrillseekers
Seat: Other Thrillseekers
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
OEM
Shifter: Other OEM
Exhaust
Other
Hygge
PC R304
Exhaust: Other Hygge. Misc: PC R304
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Suspension Mods
Enzo
Suspension Mods: Enzo
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Other
DNA
Rims: Other DNA
Hubs
DNA
Hubs: DNA
Sprockets
Other
Dirttrix
Sprockets: Other Dirttrix
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Pads: EBC
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Motul
Oils Lubes: Motul
Additional Info
Additional Info:
SteeleNutz101
10/14/2024 6:25am
128 of 4597
6 comments

View replies to: 2002 CR250R Build

IMG 20230429 155652258 HDR
Broke80
4 months ago

Dude!!! 59 views.....you should have thousands!!!! Awesome bike..amazing build!!

1
1
New Av %283%29
TxT0RKiT
4 months ago

Howdy neighbor, Im right down the Bush from you.  Love the Honda.  Very clean factory look. 

1

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »