1984 Honda CR500 Twinshock 3

Model Year 1984
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Additional Info The purists will hate it. In Belgium we can race this in the twinshock class, it has to be aircooled, have 43mm forks and drumbrakes. This bike has Reiger shocks, '99 CR250 ignition system and PWK carb, JSV racing exhaust,...
