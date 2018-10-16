- 6
- 3,386
- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1984
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Additional Info
|The purists will hate it. In Belgium we can race this in the twinshock class, it has to be aircooled, have 43mm forks and drumbrakes. This bike has Reiger shocks, '99 CR250 ignition system and PWK carb, JSV racing exhaust,...
Dropbear
10/16/2018 7:26 PM
Honda should have made a CR500 twin shock in ‘78 and ‘79. Instead we had to wait until ‘81 for that pro link 450.
BR8ES
10/16/2018 4:48 PM
One of the coolest and cleanest bikes of all time... the twin shox push it to near perfection.
Jay Moto
9/26/2018 12:57 PM
Damn, I wouldn't give a shyte what the "purists" think, that is a bad ass bike! Great job, and cheers from the USA!