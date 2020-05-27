1994 Splitfire Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250

- 14
- 4,354
- 3
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 3235
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Redline
JMX82
5/27/2020 11:04 AM
sandman768
5/26/2020 6:48 PM