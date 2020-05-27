+ Add Your Bike
1994 Splitfire Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250

1994 Splitfire Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250
Model Year 1994
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Redline
2 comments
