2003 yamaha yz 250 7

2 of 3161

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics One Industries various sponsor logo's various sponsor logo's
Plastic Other clarke usa clarke usa
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Footpegs Talon
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps RG3
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain Other
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes PJ1
7 comments
