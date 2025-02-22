Dunlop Dunlop

AHRMA Next Gen - 1987 Honda CR500

Bike of the Day 2/21/25
Model Year
1987
Brand
Honda
Model
CR
Engine Size
500
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Exhaust
FMF
Air Filter
Uni
Tires
Dunlop
Built for TN FCA  Motorsports area Director Mark Jackson to Race the 2025 AHRMA MX National at Muddy Creek this coming June.  

c50 Phone 2012 098
P-Nut
46 minutes ago

Rode this bike when I was '14.......Whoo!!! Thanks for the memories!!

402.jpg?VersionId=w4eZV6if7aX
DJS721
7 hours ago

Nice restoration, I like that it's so very close to original

Spent many years on one of these, it's a great bike

