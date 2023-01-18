Boyesen Boyesen

1987 YZ250 Replica Supercross Build 2

Shaw413
1/18/2023 8:47am
Graphics
Motopro Graphics
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
MX Race
Locked
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ARC
RC-8
Brake Lever
ARC
Honda CRF450 Master Cylinder
Seat
Other
MotoSeat
Triple Rib
Footpegs
Other
FLO Titanium
Modified by MetalTek +4mm
Shifter
Other
Stock
Exhaust
FMF
Fatty with Shorty silencer
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Other
Custom
Ignition
GET
CDI
Air Filter
Other
NoToil
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
VForce 3
Engine Mods
Other
HP Race Development
Triple Clamps
Other
Luxon MX
Gen 2
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Polished and Kashima Coated
Larger diameter shaft
Suspension Mods
Enzo
Tires
Dunlop
MX33 & 3S
Rims
Other
SM Pro
Hubs
Other
SM Pro
Sprockets
Pro Taper
Chain
DID
Brake Pads
Galfer
Stintered
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Solid Wave
Oils Lubes
Other
Blud Lubricants
Premix, gear oil, chain lube
Sign up with the link below to save $10 on the FMF "The DROP" subscription. Jared Lesher is the rider of this bike in the Supercross series, and FMF is doing a vintage 2 stroke "Bring Back the Smoke" shirt for subscribers in the month of January, and giving part of the proceeds to Jareds program. Its just $20 and you will get a sick 2-stroke shirt, and help out a privateer at the same time.

http://fmfapparel.refr.cc/jaredlesher141
c50 Steam2 1432084603
TxT0RKiT
7 days ago

Clean build.  I enjoy a modern throw back two stroke.  Good luck this SX season 412.  

