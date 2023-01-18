1987 YZ250 Replica Supercross Build
Parts
Graphics:
Motopro Graphics
Handlebar:
Pro Taper MX Race.
Misc: Locked
Brake Lever
Honda CRF450 Master Cylinder
Brake Lever:
ARC.
Misc: Honda CRF450 Master Cylinder
Seat:
Other MotoSeat.
Misc: Triple Rib
Footpegs
FLO Titanium
Modified by MetalTek +4mm
Footpegs:
Other FLO Titanium.
Misc: Modified by MetalTek +4mm
Exhaust
Fatty with Shorty silencer
Exhaust:
FMF Fatty with Shorty silencer
Air Intake:
Moto Tassinari VForce 3
Engine Mods
HP Race Development
Engine Mods:
Other HP Race Development
Triple Clamps
Luxon MX
Gen 2
Triple Clamps:
Other Luxon MX.
Misc: Gen 2
Rear Shock
Polished and Kashima Coated
Larger diameter shaft
Rear Shock:
Kayaba Polished and Kashima Coated.
Misc: Larger diameter shaft
Brake Pads:
Galfer Stintered
Brake Rotors:
Galfer Solid Wave
Oils Lubes
Blud Lubricants
Premix, gear oil, chain lube
Oils Lubes:
Other Blud Lubricants.
Misc: Premix, gear oil, chain lube
Sign up with the link below to save $10 on the FMF "The DROP" subscription. Jared Lesher is the rider of this bike in the Supercross series, and FMF is doing a vintage 2 stroke "Bring Back the Smoke" shirt for subscribers in the month of January, and giving part of the proceeds to Jareds program. Its just $20 and you will get a sick 2-stroke shirt, and help out a privateer at the same time.
http://fmfapparel.refr.cc/jaredlesher141
Additional Info:
Sign up with the link below to save $10 on the FMF "The DROP" subscription. Jared Lesher is the rider of this bike in the Supercross series, and FMF is doing a vintage 2 stroke "Bring Back the Smoke" shirt for subscribers in the month of January, and giving part of the proceeds to Jareds program. Its just $20 and you will get a sick 2-stroke shirt, and help out a privateer at the same time.
http://fmfapparel.refr.cc/jaredlesher141
View replies to: 1987 YZ250 Replica Supercross Build
Comments