1999 Rinaldi Yamaha YZF400 Replica 4
General Info
Parts
Here's my 1999 Factory Rinaldi Yamaha inspired YZF400, similar to what Andrea Bartolini won the 1999 500 world Motocross championship on. These bikes don't get the recognition that they deserve as they're a great bike to ride & a pleasure to build.
Hope you like it.
Here's my 1999 Factory Rinaldi Yamaha inspired YZF400, similar to what Andrea Bartolini won the 1999 500 world Motocross championship on. These bikes don't get the recognition that they deserve as they're a great bike to ride & a pleasure to build.
Hope you like it.
More Bike Checks
2020 Yamaha YZ250
kelsomguirkin982
1974 Yamaha MX360A. The start of an Era....
shigs58
1974 Yamaha MX 100
vetmotoxer34
2005.2 yz125 star look alike
adamw21
2006 Yamaha TTR50
Cyrus Fisher 19
2004 YZ125 Restoration Project
iHunt
Andrea Bartolini inspired Yamaha YZF400
Scott Balsillie
2024 YZ250F Hurricane Style
swatdoc
Crazy 2001 Yamaha Yz125 Build
MotoCoatingCompany
2009 Yamaha YZ250F
Mattbraap519
View replies to: 1999 Rinaldi Yamaha YZF400 Replica
Comments