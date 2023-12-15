Boyesen Boyesen

1999 Rinaldi Yamaha YZF400 Replica 4

Scott Balsillie
7/31/2024 5:10am
Bike of the Day 7/31/24
Model Year
1999
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
400
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Tecnosel
Plastic
UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall 998
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Other
Exhaust
Other
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Other
De Carli
Rims
Excel
Chain
Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Motomaster
Oils Lubes
Putoline
Here's my 1999 Factory Rinaldi Yamaha inspired YZF400, similar to what Andrea Bartolini won the 1999 500 world Motocross championship on. These bikes don't get the recognition that they deserve as they're a great bike to ride & a pleasure to build. 

Hope you like it. 

AverageWeekendWarrior
What a weapon. Well done on a build!

We own a lot to those brave and smart guys who developed those early four strokes. Thanks for keeping one of those running and looking great.

jrobertson8560
Awesome bike!  My dad had a 400 then a 426.  That’s when the 4 stroke era really began!  Super trick bike when it came out and everyone just drooled over it in the pits.  You did an amazing job my guy!

