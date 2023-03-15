Boyesen Boyesen

2020 YZ450F

scootindaises
3/27/2023 6:15am
Bike of the Day 3/27/23
Bike of the Day 3/27/23
Model Year:
2020
Brand:
Yamaha
Model:
YZF
Engine Size:
450
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Motocal custom
Graphics: Other Motocal custom
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Pro Taper
Grips: Pro Taper
ASV
Clutch Lever: ASV
FLO
Footpegs: Other FLO
Hammerhead
Shifter: Hammerhead
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Kashima/DLC coatings, SDI spring perch
Fork: Kayaba. Misc: Kashima/DLC coatings, SDI spring perch
Kashima/DLC coatings
Rear Shock: Kayaba. Misc: Kashima/DLC coatings
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
DID
Chain: DID
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Silkolene
Oils Lubes: Silkolene
