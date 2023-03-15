2020 YZ450F
Bike of the Day 3/27/23
General Info
Additional Info
2020
2020
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZF
YZF
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
Other
Motocal custom
Plastic
Cycra
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ASV
Footpegs
Other
FLO
Shifter
Hammerhead
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Kashima/DLC coatings, SDI spring perch
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Kashima/DLC coatings
Tires
Dunlop
Sprockets
Renthal
Chain
DID
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oils Lubes
Silkolene
