Boyesen

1994 Honda CR250 7

Bike of the Day! 6-15-22
Model Year 1994
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Redlabel Graphics Redlabel Graphics
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts Seat cover from Anthony’s Amevomx Seat cover from Anthony’s Amevomx
Footpegs Other Yamaha titanium stock pegs Yamaha titanium stock pegs
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Other HGS exhaust /pro circuit 304 silencer HGS exhaust /pro circuit 304 silencer
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other Full Race Engine from Terry Varner Full Race Engine from Terry Varner
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa Full race tech build Full race tech build
Suspension Mods Race Tech Full revalve front/rear Race tech Full revalve front/rear Race tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other Black cerakoat/Dubya /bulldog spokes&nipples/ Black cerakoat/Dubya /bulldog spokes&nipples/
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Other Blud lubricants Blud lubricants
Additional Info Over a years worth of time and effort building this bike with wayyyyyy to much to list here. For questions on the build DM me @rolltheluckydice on instagram 👊🏻🏁
