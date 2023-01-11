2022 CRF450WE
Bike of the Day 2/27/23
General Info
Additional Info
2022
2022
Honda
Honda
CRF
CRF
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
Viscid Design graphics
Graphics: Other. Misc: Viscid Design graphics
Plastic
Plastic: Polisport. Misc: Nardo Gray
Handlebar
Handlebar: Renthal 1 1/8 FatBar. Misc: Stock
Grips
Grips: Renthal Kevlar half waffle
Clutch Lever
Clutch Lever: ARC Stock
Brake Lever
Brake Lever: ARC Stock
Seat
Seat: Other Stock
Footpegs
Footpegs: Raptor Titanium
Shifter
Shifter: Hammerhead +10mm
Exhaust
Exhaust: Yoshimura Rs-12 works edition
Clutch
Clutch: Hinson
Piston
Piston: Other Stock
Cam
Cam: Other Stock
Ignition
Ignition: Other Twisted Development
Air Filter
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Air Intake: Other
Engine Mods
Engine Mods: Yoshimura
Triple Clamps
Triple Clamps: Other Stock
Fork
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Rims: D.I.D Ltx Complete Front Wheel and rear wheel
Hubs
Hubs: Other Stock
Sprockets
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Chain: DID ERT3
Brakes
Brakes: Moto Stuff
Brake Pads
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Brake Rotors: Moto Stuff
Oils Lubes
Oils Lubes: Other Blud racing. Misc: 10-40 pro series
