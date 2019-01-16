- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Teal/black
|Teal/black
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|Other
|Mika
|Mika
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Stock pull
|Stock pull
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Stock pull
|Stock pull
|Seat
|Other
|Motoseat with Redlabel seatcover
|Motoseat with Redlabel seatcover
|Footpegs
|Other
|Flo motorsports
|Flo motorsports
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|JE
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Air Intake
|Other
|Injection mods
|Injection mods
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Remap
|Remap
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Faster usa
|Faster usa
|Sprockets
|Other
|Mika metals
|Mika metals
|Chain
|Other
|Mika metals
|Mika metals
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Stock
|Stock
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline
|Additional Info
|Frame anodized by Temecula quality plating All engine work done by Josh Hansen’s mechanic Robbie Feder
PJ205
1/16/2019 2:13 PM
I wouldn't even want to ride that thing if it were mine.... it's too beautiful.