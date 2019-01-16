+ Add Your Bike
2017 Crf 450 1

Model Year 2017
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis Teal/black Teal/black
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Other Mika Mika
Clutch Lever ARC Stock pull Stock pull
Brake Lever ARC Stock pull Stock pull
Seat Other Motoseat with Redlabel seatcover Motoseat with Redlabel seatcover
Footpegs Other Flo motorsports Flo motorsports
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston JE
Cam Other
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Other Injection mods Injection mods
Engine Mods Other Remap Remap
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other Faster usa Faster usa
Sprockets Other Mika metals Mika metals
Chain Other Mika metals Mika metals
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other Stock Stock
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
Additional Info Frame anodized by Temecula quality plating All engine work done by Josh Hansen’s mechanic Robbie Feder
