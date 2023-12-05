Boyesen Boyesen

2004 Honda CR500AF (1985 CR500R Motor, 2004 CR250R Frame) 1

ransbooty
5/12/2023 5:06am
Bike of the Day 5/12/23
General Info

Parts

Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Woody ‘02 graphics
Graphics: Throttle Jockey Woody ‘02 graphics
Plastic
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Handlebar
Renthal
839 FatBar
Handlebar: Renthal 839 FatBar
Grips
Renthal
Soft full waffle
Grips: Renthal Soft full waffle
Clutch Lever
Magura
Hydraulic
Clutch Lever: Magura Hydraulic
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Honda CR500R 1989-2001 Works Pipe
Exhaust: Pro Circuit Honda CR500R 1989-2001 Works Pipe
Piston
Wiseco
89.5
Piston: Wiseco 89.5
Ignition
Other
MSV “Mondo” Ignition coil
Ignition: Other MSV “Mondo” Ignition coil
Tires
Dunlop
MX33 Front, MX14 Rear
Tires: Dunlop MX33 Front, MX14 Rear
Additional Info

Just finished up this aluminum frame conversion, taking the motor from an '85 CR500R and fitting it to a Service Honda fabricated 2004 CR250R frame. I personally did the cerakote on all black and bronze parts, from the frame to the hubs to the suspension components. A lot of work and got a good looking bike out of it. 
 

Additional Info:

Just finished up this aluminum frame conversion, taking the motor from an '85 CR500R and fitting it to a Service Honda fabricated 2004 CR250R frame. I personally did the cerakote on all black and bronze parts, from the frame to the hubs to the suspension components. A lot of work and got a good looking bike out of it. 
 

