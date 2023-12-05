Just finished up this aluminum frame conversion, taking the motor from an ‘85 CR500R and fitting it to a Service Honda fabricated 2004 CR250R frame. I personally did the cerakote on all black and bronze parts, from the frame to the hubs to the suspension components. A lot of work and got a good looking bike out of it.



