1980 Maico MC 440

Ranrovmat
6/17/2024 4:37am
Bike of the Day 6/17/24
IMG 3898
IMG 3901
IMG 3899.jpeg?VersionId=Acww RvTALDGk.h
IMG 3904
IMG 1534
IMG 0015.jpeg?VersionId=fs hlp7H
IMG 0019
General Info
Model Year
1980
Brand
Maico
Model
Other
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Evo-MX
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Henry/Reed bend
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Magura
Brake Lever
Magura
Seat
Other
Maico Max
Footpegs
IMS
Exhaust
Other
Maico
Standard pipe
Piston
Other
Wössner
Ignition
Other
Motoplat
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Other
Maico
Fork
Other
Maico
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Online ITC (Husqvarna)
Tires
Metzler
MC5
Rims
Other
SM Pro
Hubs
Other
Maico
Sprockets
Other
Maico@Chippy’s
Chain
EK
Oils Lubes
Motorex
1980 Maico MC 440 built from a rolling chassis, engine parts sourced from eBay running Keihin PWK 38 carb.

