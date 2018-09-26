Additional Info

Completely rebuilt using OEM Kawasaki parts including new case set, new crankcase assembly, every bearing and seal in the engine replaced, new kickstarter assembly and lever, new rear brake pedal and hardware. All of those parts are Kawasaki OEM. Aftermarket parts include new Wiseco 2mm overbore piston kit, Phathead cylinder head, Boyesen RAD valve, shift lever, new tusk wheel set, retro CEET racing cover, tall foam, Factory Effex numberplate backgrounds, Motion Pro cables, Moose linkage bearings, FMF Turbine Core III silencer, and a PC Works style pipe (not shown). Shock was rebuilt with new seals and rubber bumper. I designed the shroud graphics myself, then Evo-MX made them a reality. I have two sets of graphics so one will be for everyday riding and another for show. Still have a few little things left to do including finding and all blue seat cover I can use for everyday riding, and getting a silver sprocket since the black looks horrible with this colorway. This bike is named Green Mamba.