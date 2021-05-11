2017 KTM sx-250

- 3
|Model Year
|2017
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Suspension Mods
|RG3
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|Bought used with 33 hours on its clock , dirty and neglected. took it apart changed plastics new graphics and some new parts and bits.
YZed250
10/20/2021 3:13 PM