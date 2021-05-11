+ Add Your Bike
2017 KTM sx-250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2017
Brand KTM
Model SX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever Magura
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Air Filter Uni
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods RG3
Rims Excel
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Brembo
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info Bought used with 33 hours on its clock , dirty and neglected. took it apart changed plastics new graphics and some new parts and bits.
