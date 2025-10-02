Dunlop Dunlop

1977 Jones Ammex 250

Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Fast guy stuff
Graphics: Other Fast guy stuff
Plastic
Other
Preston Petty
Plastic: Other Preston Petty
Handlebar
Other
Jones bars
Handlebar: Other Jones bars
Grips
Oury
Grips: Oury
Clutch Lever
Magura
Clutch Lever: Magura
Brake Lever
Magura
Brake Lever: Magura
Seat
Other
Stock
Seat: Other Stock
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
NW MAICO/CZ
Shifter: Other NW MAICO/CZ
Exhaust
Other
Stock
Exhaust: Other Stock
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
Other
Piston: Other
Ignition
Other
RE-MX
Ignition: Other RE-MX
Air Filter
Other
K&N
Air Filter: Other K&N
Air Intake
Other
Air Intake: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Marzocchi
Fork: Marzocchi
Rear Shock
Fox
Rear Shock: Fox
Tires
Other
Goodyear Eagle MX
Tires: Other Goodyear Eagle MX
Rims
Sun
Rims: Sun
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Other
NW Maico
Sprockets: Other NW Maico
Chain
Tsubaki
Chain: Tsubaki
Brakes
Other
Brakes: Other
Brake Pads
Other
Brake Pads: Other
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Ammex built by the Jones family at the Mexican Islo factory. It took me 10 years to find enough parts to build this bike. I now own several.

Ammex built by the Jones family at the Mexican Islo factory. It took me 10 years to find enough parts to build this bike. I now own several.
5 comments

HONDA HILLS-2024
evomx244
1 hour ago

Very trick and very rare-where did you fine the core bike ? 

didn't he run a YZ top end on one of his bikes ?

20190708 205413.jpg?VersionId=BNbV9IVQ1qA HAQk
coopernicus
2 hours ago

Excellent looking bike, Pete!  Is that from the parts I sent to you from CO?  Awesome work!

Eric from CO

